Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 2,995 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,315,000 after acquiring an additional 287,530 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 429,645 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.