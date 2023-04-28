Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.45 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.