Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

