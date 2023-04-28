Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $30,514,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 445,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $51,527,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,527,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

