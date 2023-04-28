Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.45 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

