Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.92 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,538 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

