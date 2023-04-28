Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.06 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CLF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.