Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.76 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 787,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

