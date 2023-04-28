Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

