Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $342.75 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.48. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.95.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

