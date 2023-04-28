Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Up 2.6 %

American International Group stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

