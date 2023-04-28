Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,552 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $73.13 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $102.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

