Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 3,212 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $18,433,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.