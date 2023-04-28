Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 4,722 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,693,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE LYV opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.