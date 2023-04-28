Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,520 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

