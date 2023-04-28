Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 762,583 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

