Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.19 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.