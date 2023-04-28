Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.