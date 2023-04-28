Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.9 %

BDX stock opened at $263.30 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.