Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $321.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $293.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.31.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

