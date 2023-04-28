Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $15.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $293.72 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.09 and a 200-day moving average of $281.31.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $126,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

