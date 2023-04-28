BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CII. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

