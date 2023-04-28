Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,262,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

