Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Reduced by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Block were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Block by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.