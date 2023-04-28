BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives $116.00 Average PT from Analysts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BXC stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

