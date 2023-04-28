Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 71 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 338.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $454.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.34.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

