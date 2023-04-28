Bogart Wealth LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 878.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in V.F. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,456.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Up 4.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.