Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

