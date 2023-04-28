Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

