Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

