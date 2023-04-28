Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 480 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.58 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

