Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 599 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

