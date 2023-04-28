Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 631 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

