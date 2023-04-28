Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $47,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEV. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ambev Trading Up 1.1 %

Ambev Profile

Ambev stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.