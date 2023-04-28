Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 651 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

