Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $43.71

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $27.98 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.