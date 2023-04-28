Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,148 Average Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,148 ($26.83).

BRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.48) to GBX 2,200 ($27.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.04) to GBX 2,360 ($29.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,570 ($32.10) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,246.40. The stock has a market cap of £9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,365.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.