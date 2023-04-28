California Water Service Group (CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 19th

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of CWT opened at $56.77 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

