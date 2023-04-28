CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CGI were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Down 0.1 %

CGI stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

