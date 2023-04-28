Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

