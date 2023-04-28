Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.