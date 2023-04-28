Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

