Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.