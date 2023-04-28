Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.