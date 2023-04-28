Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 5.8 %

CHD stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.