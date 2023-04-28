Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 1,188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 212,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.31. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

