Citigroup Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $75.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PHM opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.