CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.