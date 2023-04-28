Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 613.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.