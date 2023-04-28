Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,123 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.